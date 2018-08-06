It helps greatly when school leaders forgo hard-to-understand jargon and instead speak to the public using clear, straightforward language. Cheryl Logan, the new superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, commendably did that last week in explaining three priorities she wants OPS to pursue:
» Improve math instruction. This is a key need, as reflected in sagging scores.
» Rethink the way OPS approaches attendance and absenteeism. Students respond best, she says, when schools use positive reinforcement that encourages students to attend.
» Strengthen the district’s threat assessment process to ensure schools are safe and kids in emotional crisis receive help.
“I believe in strategy, I believe in direction,” Logan said, “and for me it’s important for all you to know where we are and where we are going.”
Such clear direction helps school staff and parents, and it gives the public appropriate yardsticks by which to measure progress.
