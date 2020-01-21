Omaha Public Schools is putting forward a sensible, collaborative plan to address its pension woes. Such a cooperative approach can ensure buy-in and give the OPS board greater confidence in its long-term budgetary planning.
All the parties participating in the plan’s development would make a commitment, sharing the pain. OPS retirees and employees would see lower cost-of-living adjustments. Newly hired employees would get less generous pensions. The district would kick in more money annually, increasing next year from the current $21 million to $35 million, without a tax increase.
The aim is to restore the fund to relative solvency within 17 years.
The shared sacrifice is plainly needed, given the severity of the pension fund’s finances. From a manageable liability of $138 million in 2008, the fund’s shortfall has ballooned to more than $800 million.
In 2014 the pension program was 74% funded; now it’s at 63%. Financial experts say pension programs should be 80% funded to be fiscally sound.
The Nebraska Legislature, whose approval is needed for any pension changes, is in the midst of a busy 60-day session, and it’s uncertain whether lawmakers will take up the plan this year, but the proposal deserves support.
A 2019 World-Herald investigation detailed the OPS fund’s mismanagement in the wake of the 2008-09 recession. The Omaha School Employees’ Retirement System’s trustees and administrator shifted pension investments out of traditional stocks and bonds so excessively, and into questionable investments, that OPS largely missed out on the post-recession market recovery.
The state in 2016 rightly transferred investment authority to the Nebraska Investment Council, which invests assets for statewide pension systems.
OPS’ impressive budget vigilance under Superintendent Cheryl Logan provides reassurance. The district budgeted $617 million for the past school year, but the district wound up spending $570 million.
It’s a credit to OPS that it has developed a sound pension proposal. All the parties involved in development of the approach deserve a salute. Such a collaborative strategy is the only practical way forward on this difficult long-term issue.
