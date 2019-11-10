The Omaha area’s public power utility has to strike important balances. Keeping rates affordable for residents and businesses is vital. Omaha Public Power District must also ensure that its power generation remains reliable and adequate to present and future needs. At the same time, moving toward cleaner, greener energy sources is sound policy.
OPPD is pursuing a practical approach to balance those needs as it finalizes plans to build the state’s largest solar power array, with natural gas facilities as a backup to ensure reliability. The project will meet additional capacity demands while adopting more environmentally suitable generating technologies.
The initiative shows how OPPD leaders and staff are being good stewards in affordability and stability as they utilize traditionally reliable energy sources, while incorporating greater shares of wind and solar.
The Omaha area continues to grow in terms of residents and businesses, and that expansion requires increased power production by OPPD. The proposed solar/natural gas approach would boost generation while ensuring reliability and continuing to move toward greener sources, without needing a general rate increase.
The OPPD board is expected to vote Thursday to seek bids to provide 400 to 600 megawatts of solar power. That would be double the generating capacity of the largest solar array current in the state, near Lincoln.
Construction on the new solar farm and natural gas plants is expected to begin in 2020. The solar farm could be completed in 2022 or 2023. The natural gas plants could be built by 2023 or 2024.
In related moves, the utility will modernize its existing natural gas facilities and shut down three older, less efficient turbines at its North Omaha Station, shifting two of the plant’s more modern turbines from coal to gas.
In a separate project, OPPD intends to pursue a long-range study, to 2050, of further potential steps to move toward green energy in order to reach “net-zero” carbon emissions. It’s an immensely complex question, with many options and uncertainties to be analyzed for the long term.
OPPD has much to balance as it pursues sound policies. The utility’s plans on the solar/natural gas front are practical and responsible, reflecting well on its professionalism and vision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.