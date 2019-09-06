Nebraska’s public utilities have a responsibility to make major changes only after thorough study and deliberation. The Omaha Public Power District board rightly says it will take such a careful approach as it looks to see how it might reduce its carbon emissions.
The utility’s options, as reported by The World-Herald’s Aaron Sanderford, include shifting more of the utility coal-fired plants to natural gas; using carbon-capture technology for plants powered by fossil fuels; aiming for 100% renewable energy; and increasing energy efficiency and reducing demand.
The OPPD board’s decisions on such matters could have big effects on its coal-fired plants, including its north Omaha power plant fueled by coal and natural gas.
Under Nebraska law, public utilities must strive to hold down costs in selecting power generation options. So any far-ranging moves that OPPD is considering for reducing carbon emissions must be thoroughly scrutinized, with the analysis results shared with the public. In this way, OPPD should be able to meet its multiple obligations for sound energy policy, cost effectiveness and transparency.
