A commendable partnership among Sarpy County governments is pursuing a vital goal: extending sewer service to the southern portion of the county. That initiative will be vital in facilitating new economic development in Sarpy County.
A complication has arisen, however: Plans by the Omaha Public Power District to build large-scale solar arrays — involving up to 3,000 acres — could convert a large chunk of Sarpy territory to non-taxable status, depriving the sewer initiative of needed revenues.
The situation clearly calls for close communication and coordination. Both of these projects are eminently worthy, serving the long-term public interest. The two sides have an obligation to seek a workable solution so that both projects can move forward to reach their full potential.
