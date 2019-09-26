Iowa U.S. Rep. Steve King makes a lot of outrageous statements — so much so that House Republican leaders voted to strip him of his commitment assignments. But that doesn’t justify anyone committing a misdemeanor assault against him.
A Colorado man pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, Iowa, to such a misdemeanor charge. He tossed a cup of water on the congressman.
Some might laugh off the incident, claiming that it was “only” a cup of water and perhaps argue that King deserved it. But that’s an irresponsible attitude. Commentators on the left and right daily expend enormous energy to demonize people on the other side as outright dangers to the country. Social media roils with angry backbiting between right and left. For many Americans, shrugging off norms of responsible behavior toward others is accepted if it’s in the name of one’s ideological beliefs.
If one excuses a single instance of assault or harassment of someone on political grounds, then it becomes easier to excuse the next such assault and then the next. And the more that one side rationalizes such behavior, the easier it becomes for those on the other side to do the same.
That’s not how a healthy society should function — which is something on which everyone ought to agree.
