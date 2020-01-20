Omaha, like our nation as a whole, has a troubled history concerning race relations, but the present-day possibilities for progress and fellowship are many. It’s vital for Omahans to build on current achievements, identify key needs and work together to address them. This is a fitting community goal as Omahans honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. today.
As many Omahans have noted, last year’s 100th anniversary of the lynching of Will Brown outside the Douglas County Courthouse can provide an important springboard for community dialogue and advancement in our era. That horrendous event from a century ago — in which a mob besieged the courthouse, killed Brown, an African-American man accused of raping a white woman, and nearly killed Omaha Mayor Ed Smith, spurring the arrival of U.S. Army units to restore order — showed racial hysteria and public violence at their most repellent and destructive.
After World War II, community advocates in Omaha launched much-needed calls to end racial discrimination in local hiring. Omaha’s debate over housing discrimination stretched across the entirety of the 1960s, leading the City Council to vote in 1969 to ban restrictive covenants.
The series “24th & Glory” by World-Herald sportswriter Dirk Chatelain last year examined the history of Omaha’s 20th century race relations in detail, focusing on the experiences of seven gifted north Omaha athletes and the need to promote greater economic opportunity in low-income neighborhoods in northeast Omaha.
Many aspects of north Omaha’s rich history are preserved online at the History Harvest website (http://historyharvest.unl.edu/core_collections). The project was a joint effort involving history students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, along with the Great Plains Black History Museum, Malcolm X Memorial Foundation, NET and Love’s Jazz and Arts Center.
In a Midlands Voices essay Sunday, two leaders with the Omaha Community Council for Racial Justice and Reconciliation described the importance of community dialogue in facilitating cooperation for racial advancement.
Among the issues to be addressed in regard to education and economic development: Strengthening educational and training programs to open up opportunities for disadvantaged Omahans. Zoning flexibility to promote commercialization and a wider variety of housing options. Progress on public transportation in low-income neighborhoods, including improved bus stops with shelters and benches. Understanding by developers of residents’ views on neighborhood redevelopment, to avoid unbridled gentrification.
As our city reflects today on the moral vision of Martin Luther King Jr., it is an occasion to rededicate ourselves to racial progress, moving beyond the injustices of the past and toward to a stronger future, in fellowship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.