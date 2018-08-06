Omaha residents and members of the City Council are raising a legitimate point: The city’s residential trash hauler should live up to its obligation to pick up yard waste separately from other garbage, or else the city needs to increase the penalties for failure.
Omahans are paying $500,000 a month for such service from April through about Thanksgiving, but service has fallen far short for protracted periods the past several years. The majority of Omahans’ yard waste has gone directly into the landfill this summer.
The company, Waste Management, says it hasn’t been able to hire enough drivers to carry out that service regularly.
It’s not hard to guess the reaction of many Omahans at news that Waste Management is dumping most of their grass clippings, branches and leaves right into the trash and then into the landfill rather than to the city’s composing facility.
In the wake of that failure, the city this summer has fined the company $44,000, using a formula set under the current contract negotiated by Mayor Jean Stothert’s administration. In 2016, the company reimbursed the city about $470,000 because it didn’t collect yard waste separately for about eight months as the contract spells out.
“We will continue monthly reviews of service-related complaints and assess additional financial penalties as allowed by our contract,” Stothert said in a statement.
Several City Council members were right last week in saying the financial penalties so far clearly fall short of that needed to spur the company into providing the full, contracted service.
Omaha leaders should examine options for stronger penalties if this subpar service continues.
The current contract expires at the end of 2020. City leaders need to insist that the next contract include penalties and incentives at the proper level so that Omahans receive the service they expect and deserve.
