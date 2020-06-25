Once again, our city has recruited a top-flight music director for the Omaha Symphony thanks to an impressive set of local ingredients: The notable caliber of the symphony. The superb acoustical quality of the Holland Performing Arts Center. And Omaha’s quality of life, which proved an important plus for a conductor candidate with a young family.

Ankush Kumar Bahl, selected as musical director starting next year, arrives with a sterling academic and professional record. He has led some of the world’s most renowned orchestras. He will succeed Thomas Wilkins, who over the past 14 years has shown outstanding vision and leadership, combined with dedicated community involvement.

It’s encouraging to see that the symphony will be in good hands as the baton is passed.

