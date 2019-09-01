After protracted, spirited community debate, Omaha leaders have made their decision on the next trash collection contract. The change will begin at the start of 2021.
It’s in the public interest for all parties — the contractor, FCC Environmental; city leaders; and the general public — to strive to make the changeover as successful as possible.
On a 4-3 vote, the City Council awarded FCC a 10-year contract with a $24.2 million annual cost. The company says “it is our promise to do the job right from the start.” That’s an obligation it certainly should work to fulfill, given Omahans’ expectations for good-quality service regarding trash collection, yard waste and recycling.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, Omahans mostly will use two 96-gallon trash carts: One for weekly collection of garbage and yard waste, all to be taken to the landfill; and one for recyclables collection every other week. Families of five or more can request a third cart paid for by the city. Smaller households wanting a third cart can pay for one.
In addition, residents can put yard waste bags at the curb for eight to 12 weeks of unlimited pickup in the spring and fall. During these periods, FCC will haul the material to the city’s OmaGro facility to be made into compost. Each week, the company’s 59 trucks will collect about 300,000 carts at more than 140,000 residences.
The public will need to be patient as the city undertakes this major change. At the same time, FCC and city leaders need to be prepared for public reactions and input, including complaints, once the changes begin. Some residents have made clear they’re no fans of the 96-gallon carts. Some Omahans were emphatic that they want more of the city’s yard waste to be composted rather than going to the landfill.
Allowing adequate time for the seasonable yard waste pickup will be imperative, as FCC and Mayor Jean Stothert have acknowledged. FCC will have a call center, operated by local residents, to help the public.
The city commendably has a program to help the elderly and disabled individuals get their trash containers to and from the curb. Information on the service, which is already in operation, is available here: https://wasteline.org/garbage-information/70-or-disabled-assistance/
FCC has major obligations to achieve a smooth transition from Waste Management as it builds its facilities, purchases equipment and hires and trains personnel.
City officials have finally made the big decision on trash pickup, but hard work lies ahead. Omaha should do its utmost to make it a citywide success.
