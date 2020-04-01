There’s no getting around the current anxieties and uncertainties our society is facing, and they shouldn’t be minimized. But the day will come when the virus emergency ends, and it’s important to have things to look forward to down the road. We need reassurance that the future will offer positive opportunities.
This week brought some encouragement on that score, with new images providing detail about the planned transformation of three Omaha parks — Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of American Park and Lewis & Clark Landing. The $300 million project will create new public spaces and amenities, and provide an important new connection from downtown to the riverfront — something to look forward to, indeed.
One of the most promising changes will be the creation of new performance spaces. One will be on the current Gene Leahy location, placing performers and spectators in the heart of the new, extended civic space that will stretch from Dale Clark Library eastward toward the Missouri River. The second performance area will be at Heartland of America Park, with the river as an immediate backdrop — quite encouraging opportunities for our city.
Then there’s the skating ribbon to be created at Heartland of America Park — just imagine the wintertime scene of skaters gracefully gliding over the ice, with laughter in the air. And for warm-weather fun, a downtown play area will feature two new slides for smaller children beside the familiar, longtime slides.
These scenes and more will be part of Omaha’s future, symbols of our city’s vibrancy and forward-looking vision. The many new amenities from the riverfront transformation will boost Omaha’s reputation as a city that’s a good place to raise children; create new residential and business opportunities; and provide attractive public spaces that will create positive memories for generations to come.
The reopening for Gene Leahy Mall is expected for 2022 and Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing a year later.
Current times are stressful and tumultuous, but rest assured that the day will eventually come when we will be able to forgo social distancing, step outside and enjoy public events. We’ll be able to hug, to celebrate together, to cheer.
Something special to look forward to. And not that far ahead in our city’s future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.