The launch of the Omaha Police Department’s new west precinct, set for next month, shows the department’s commendable approach in making important long-term improvements.
The additional precinct, long a point of discussion by city officials and residents, should help reduce call times not only in the farthest western reaches of the city but also in the redrawn northwest and southwest precincts.
“We alleviate any one precinct,” Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer told The World-Herald’s Alia Conley, “any one part of the city being overwhelmed, and we have much more uniform coverage.”
The west precinct, stretching from Interstate 680 west to Elkhorn and from about Ida Street south to Harrison Street, is scheduled to open Sept. 8. The department has steadily increased its number of officers so staffing won’t need to be cut in the higher-crime northeast and southeast precincts. The department is expected to reach its goal of 900 officers next year, up from 871 this month.
Creation of the new precinct is a logical response to Omaha’s strong residential growth to the west. The current northwest precinct is 15 miles wide. A more compact precinct clearly should offer opportunities for improved response times.
Response times, citywide, have been around the 6-minute mark over the past decade, Conley reports. The southwest and northwest precincts each has slower response times than the citywide average — about 2 minutes longer for priority one calls and 3 minutes longer for priority two calls.
Adequate police coverage, professionally delivered, is a fundamental obligation for city government. Omahans are fortunate to have a forward-looking Police Department that is meeting that responsibility through sound strategic planning.
