It was great news Tuesday: Nebraska voters pushed back hard against the coronavirus and produced an impressive statewide election turnout. Mail-in voting, widely embraced, proved a success. And in Omaha, voters showed they will support important investments to boost the city’s future.
The statewide vote made clear that even in the midst of a virus emergency, Nebraska democracy remains vigorous.
It was especially encouraging to see such strong voter approval for the Omaha street bond. The Tuesday outcome shows that Omahans respond positively when public officials craft sound, well-designed bond proposals and explain them well. That was the case in 2018 when voters gave a strong “yes” to the $409 million Omaha Public School bond, and it was the same this week with the decisive thumb’s up for the street bond initiative. These outcomes reflect well on Omaha as a forward-looking community.
The street initiative, providing an additional $40 million annually for road maintenance and construction over the next five years, finally sets Omaha’s street work on a dependable long-term cycle. All parts of the city will benefit. Not least, the construction, to begin this summer, will give a surge in local employment at a time when it’s certainly needed. This is laudable progress for our city.
The virus has stymied many aspects of our lives, but Nebraskans didn’t allow it to short-circuit the Tuesday vote. On the contrary, voters made sensible use of mail-in balloting, and statewide turnout set a record: more than 471,000 ballots cast, topping the previous record of 413,015 voters in the 1972 primary.
The statewide turnout this week was 38.7%. Some figures for individual counties, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office: Douglas County, 33.6%; Sarpy, 37.1%; Cass, 36.2%; Lancaster, 40.4%; Madison, 37.8%; Hall, 36.9%.
The Douglas County turnout eclipsed the previous record of 27% set in 2006.
Mail-in ballots accounted for some 85% of Douglas County’s votes, up from 21% in previrus 2018, county Election Commissioner Brian Kruse noted.
Operations at Nebraska polling places generally proceeded well, given the modest in-person voting numbers and conscientious work by election officials and poll volunteers.
Will Nebraskans set a record turnout in the fall general election? No one knows at this point, but hotly contested elections for president and the U.S. House, among others, certainly should spur interest.
Above all, Nebraskans now see that mail-in voting is a worthwhile, practical option. Let’s keep the momentum going.
