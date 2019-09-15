scooters - AP photo
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The electric scooters zipping across parts of Omaha are popular with many, but the devices are just as unpopular with many others. Critics have been sounding off to city leaders. As the 6-month pilot program nears its November completion, the City Council and Mayor Jean Stothert should think through the best ways to ensure responsible use, if the city opts to continue the service.

Considerations include: How to keep the devices from being ridden on sidewalks. How to keep underage individuals from using them. How to ensure safety as the days grow shorter. Whether helmet requirements can be enforced. And how the city can exert effective leverage on scooter companies so they fulfill all obligations.

Scooters raise public safety challenges that mustn’t be ignored. The challenge is whether Omaha leaders can develop restrictions that keep people safe while meeting the appetite for scooter use.

