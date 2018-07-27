A reasonable consensus appears to be building among Omaha’s elected leaders about narrowing the window for fireworks sales and use in the city. That’s good — action on the issue generally along the lines of what Mayor Jean Stothert is proposing is in the public interest.
As eardrums across the city can attest, many Omahans enjoy shooting off fireworks for days as we celebrate our national birthday. But a large number of residents find the prolonged blasting and booming to be excessive and inconsiderate. Omaha leaders are right to respond to that concern.
A city ordinance currently allows Omahans to set off fireworks within a 10-day period: June 25 through July 4. Stothert proposes cutting the season in half, to five days: June 30 to July 4.
She also suggests decreasing the allowable daily time for fireworks. Setting off the whizzers and boomers would be permitted from noon to 11 p.m. from June 30 through July 3. On July 4, fireworks could be set off from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Currently, fireworks are allowed from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. throughout the 10-day period.
The period for selling fireworks would be changed to June 29 through July 4, reduced from the current June 25-to-July 4 period.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said his department received 1,246 fireworks complaints this year. Officers issued 24 citations. Limiting the season to five days would probably cut the complaints in half, he said.
Fireworks concerns also have increased in Council Bluffs, where the City Council is considering reducing the allowed days. At present, the city allows residents to set off the bams and crackles June 29-30 and July 3-4.
From June 29 through July 8, Bluffs police responded to 256 fireworks-related calls, up sharply from 136 calls in the 2017 season.
As several testifiers told the City Council on Tuesday, the best approach would be to have a uniform fireworks schedule in the general Omaha area. Whether that can be achieved is another question, but Omaha officials are right to broach the possibility.
La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig has the right idea with his plan to raise the matter at the next meeting of the United Cities of Sarpy County, a group with representatives from the county and five Sarpy cities.
Each summer, Omahans get a sense of how enthusiastic — and in some cases, how irresponsible — their neighbors can be in the use of fireworks. This year seemed particularly excessive for many Omahans.
Our elected leaders are right to consider adjustments that would best serve the overall public interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.