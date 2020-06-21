Mike Martin, a perennial coaching figure for Florida State at the College World Series till his recent retirement, once described these as his four favorite words: “See you in Omaha!”
This year, lamentably, it’s not to be: The 2020 College World Series is canceled, felled by the coronavirus. This past week would have been the 10th CWS at TD Ameritrade Park, a stadium that’s proved impressively capable in delivering the thrills and amenities expected of a top-flight sports facility.
Recent days should have brought familiar scenes to our city: CWS fans, outfitted in their school colors, walking to the stadium, radiating their excitement. The return of familiar superfans, from locales as varied as Louisiana, California and Florida. The cheers arising from the stadium. The bustling of hotels, bedecked with welcome banners for a visiting team and its supporters. The crowds of visitors in the Old Market and elsewhere in town, checking out shops and restaurants.
It’s a painful missed opportunity, no question, but it does provide an occasion to note and appreciate how Omaha has achieved success as a capable sports host city, building on the foundation laid in 1950 with the first CWS played at what would later be named Rosenblatt Stadium.
Consider the range of competitive sports events Omaha has hosted since 2006, in some cases repeatedly: The U.S. Olympic Swim Trials. NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship. College men’s basketball Elite Eight competition. Burlington Capital International Omaha, the Midwest’s largest equestrian event. And at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Baxter Arena, the U.S. Olympic Curling Trials.
Such draws plus sites such as the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium (Nebraska’s No. 1 tourist site) fuel a $1.3 billion Omaha tourism economy employing more than 17,000 people.
The virus has delivered a setback this year. But have no doubt, the vitality of Omaha’s tourist economy will return — and so will the cheers from excited CWS fans, enjoying the warm welcome our city provides.
