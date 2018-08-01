It’s an incredible achievement when a young person who has experienced great personal troubles can make significant, positive changes. The Omaha Home for Boys provides a novel, and often successful, approach to helping vulnerable young people reach that important goal.
How does the program do it? By having some of its young people work on its 110-acre Cooper Memorial Farm on the northern edge of Omaha.
The departure from the teens’ urban lifestyle is so great — through a 4-H club they learn how to feed livestock, clean a barn and, eventually, show a calf in competition — that it often nurtures a sense of self-confidence and self-discipline.
“Get ’em over that initial fear, expose them to something they never thought they would be able to do,” Mike Pallas, who has overseen the program for 35 years, told The World-Herald’s Anna Bauman. “Which hopefully in time opens up other avenues, you know — ‘I can do this if I put my mind to it.’ ”
For the youths who respond positively to the program, the success is measured not only in the 4-H trophies and medals on display at the farm but, above all, in young lives redirected to a new path of hope and fulfillment.
