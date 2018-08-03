Omaha has shown that it compares favorably with many U.S. cities its size when it comes to business climate and affordability. The city shines, too, when it comes to hosting the College World Series and events such as the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, the NCAA Midwest Regional basketball semifinals and the Equestrian World Cup Finals.
So, how does Omaha stack up against peer cities when it comes to the vibrancy of the local arts community? A new report gives an encouraging answer: Among the wide range of middle-sized U.S. cities studied, the Omaha-Council Bluffs area ranked sixth nationwide for the strength of its arts community.
“Across all disciplines, there is a truly collaborative spirit,” the report by the National Center for Arts Research says, “with organizations and local patrons forming partnerships and collaborative activities designed to get young people in the area excited about music, theater and art.”
The research center, at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, judged communities’ arts resources in regard to a range of measures, including the number of local organizations, revenue strength and government support. The report gave the Omaha-Council Bluffs area particularly high rankings for donor contributions, arts program revenue and state arts grants.
Omaha-Council Bluffs, in the No. 6 position for middle-sized communities, was one of three metropolitan areas from the nation’s midsection receiving high marks from the report. The other two communities were Traverse City, Mich. (No. 4) and Rapid City, S.D. (No. 8). No. 1 was Santa Fe, N.M.
In the large-city category, three Midwest cities scored high: Minneapolis-St. Paul (No. 5), Chicago (No. 16) and Cleveland (No. 19).
The Omaha-Council Bluffs area, the report says, “is home to an abundance of arts organizations,” with particular mentions of the Joslyn Art Museum, Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Holland Performing Arts Center, the Orpheum Theater and Blue Barn Theatre.
“The area places particular emphasis on hands-on artistic experiences,” the report says, “with organizations like Harvester Artist Lofts and Hot Shops Art Center, as well as many local galleries and shops featuring instructional arts and crafts.”
The research center emphasized the importance of Council Bluffs’ Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center, which will feature the Bob and Polina Schlott Performing Arts Center. It was spearheaded by Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment. The 95,000-square-foot complex, funded through a fundraising campaign of nearly $27 million, will be home to the American Midwest Ballet (formerly Ballet Nebraska), Chanticleer Theater and the Kanesville Symphony.
That ambitious Council Bluff project was likely a significant factor that helped move the Omaha-Council Bluffs area this year into the report’s top 10 for middle-sized communities for the first time.
“Arts and culture also play a vital role in a city’s livability and its social cohesion,” the report says. “Leading communities and funders recognize the transformative power of arts and culture.”
Exactly so. Our area is demonstrating commendable vision on the arts front. Continued support and artistic vision can lead to even greater progress and recognition.
