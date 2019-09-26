A steadily growing city such as Omaha needs a police department that plans ahead. Omaha city leaders have done so with the successful establishment of a new, west precinct that should reduce response times and improve efficiency.
The city completed construction of the 36,000-square-foot facility on time and under budget ($10 million budget, $8.2 million spent). The Police Department raised its officer numbers beforehand to the needed staffing level of 900 to support the new precinct. “With our staffing plan, we reached the goals that we had set,” Mayor Jean Stothert said.
The precinct extends from Interstate 680 west to the Elkhorn area, from about Ida Street on the north to Harrison Street on the south. Deployment of officers there should mean quicker unit responses in the westernmost portion of Omaha and also in the redrawn southwest and northwest precincts. Under the previous arrangement, response times for those two precincts were about 2 minutes longer for priority one calls and 3 minutes long for priority two calls.
The precinct’s headquarters in Elkhorn houses emergency response, traffic investigations and patrol units plus command and administrative staff, an arrangement that should boost efficiency.
With the new precinct now in operation, the Police Department is “now fully prepared for any growth in the city,” Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says. This is a commendable step for public safety in Omaha, thanks to the city government’s conscientious long-range planning and coordination.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.