Civic vision can make an enormous difference for the better in a community. So it is with the Mercer family’s far-ranging legacy for downtown Omaha.
What’s now called the Old Market was once a wholesale produce district that long served a central role in Omaha’s economy. Amid uncertainty in the 1960s about the district’s future, developer Sam Mercer provided the needed path forward. The Old Market, he said, would flourish by focusing on preservation and forward-looking redevelopment.
And so it did, with remarkable success for downtown development and tourism. Mercer provided commendable leadership in the district’s revitalization. His son Mark and his wife, Vera, continued the work. Mark Mercer’s death Sept. 16 at age 75 provides an occasion to note and honor the benefits to our city from the Mercer family’s vision.
“(Mark and Vera) created a strong vision with a soft touch,” said Bob Peters, a former Omaha city planner. “Their focus was always to find the unique and the independent kind of tenant. They took on projects that weren’t as easy or as commonplace. And when they couldn’t find someone who mirrored their vision, they accomplished it themselves.”
Omaha can best honor the Mercer family’s legacy by continuing to build on their laudable civic vision.
