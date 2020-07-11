Each day in the Omaha area, individuals fall into a mental health crisis. A person attempts suicide. Another is gripped by anxiety. Others are seized by depression. For still others, the burden is substance abuse, their lives a jumble due to addiction to methamphetamine, opioids or other drugs.
Where can these men and women receive proper emergency care? Local facilities — nonprofits and hospitals — are available and do fine work, but the demand for services exceeds existing resources. And the wait times in hospital emergency rooms are often lengthy.
The lament in the Omaha area is longstanding: We need more emergency mental health and substance abuse facilities to provide immediate care.
This shortage creates multiple problems.
Some individuals in crisis don’t receive timely assessment and treatment. Nonprofits and hospitals come under tremendous strain. And police and sheriff’s deputies are frustrated in trying to find an available facility with space to take an individual with such serious needs.
A recent announcement from Nebraska Medicine offers good news. This fall, it will open a long-planned psychiatric emergency center for adults.
Although the center, at Clarkson Tower near 42nd Street and Dewey Avenue, won’t relieve all pressures on the existing system, it will bring notable benefits, The World-Herald’s Julie Anderson reported. The facility will take some pressure off of hospitals. The numbers are striking: One in eight visits to a U.S. emergency room involves a patient with a psychiatric or substance abuse problem. From 2015-19, the number of people in mental health crisis entering the ER at Nebraska Medicine increased nearly 80%, with more than 3,000 visits last year.
The new center will also help by enabling quicker, more useful assessments and initial treatment for individuals. That help should allow some patients to avoid treatment in inpatient psychiatric beds. And when such higher-level care is appropriate, Nebraska Medicine is coordinating with CHI Health and other providers to see that patients receive inpatient care.
Not least, the center will provide more options for law enforcement officers who need to find help for individuals in a mental health emergency.
This new facility isn’t the only positive development in our area on the mental health front. Last year, a national organization designated law enforcement agencies in Douglas and Sarpy Counties as innovators in coordinating with local mental health facilities. The distinction was given to only 13 counties nationwide.
These efforts have been aided by another initiative — creation of a centralized registry showing the current status of local hospitals and facilities with inpatient psychiatric beds.
Nebraska was the only state in the Midwest to receive the federal grant funding the project.
The Omaha area has an enormous need for robust mental health and substance abuse treatment.
The cooperative efforts to address the challenge deserve the public’s applause.
