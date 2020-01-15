The contributions by private donors, local sponsors and governments to host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials are a sound, fully justified investment for our community. Hosting this premier sporting event — for the fourth time in a row — will further burnish Omaha’s reputation as a capable and enthusiastic sports-event host. The Swim Trials also will deliver an economic boost well exceeding the local contributions.
Those donations total $3.1 million: $750,000 from the City of Omaha; $150,000 in tourism grants from the Douglas County government; $400,000 in grants from the Nebraska Tourism Commission and the remainder from donors and local sponsorships.
Those funds enable a major community benefit — an estimated economic impact of $74 million. That’s an impressive payoff from a $3.1 million investment.
Omaha has hosted this world-class competition since 2008, repeatedly demonstrated the capability of its facilities, hotels and other amenities to provide positive experiences for the athletes and spectators. The experiences have proven so positive, in fact, that Omaha is now recognized as the go-to destination for this ultra-competitive, well-attended sporting event. The 2016 Swim Trials drew an impressive 190,000 fans, with most coming from out of state.
Omaha continues to strengthen its reputation as a sports-event host, building on the foundation laid decades ago by the venerable College World Series. This year, the CHI Health Center will host the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship — in Omaha for the fourth time since 2006 — as well as the college men’s basketball Elite Eight competition. Returning, too, will be the Burlington Capital International Omaha, the Midwest’s largest equestrian event.
Plus, in 2021, the U.S. Curling Trials will return to the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Baxter Arena. The 2017 Trials, also held at Baxter, featured athletes who went on to become, at the 2018 Games in South Korea, the first American team to win gold in curling.
Tourism, after all, is a major part of Omaha’s economy. More than 13 million visitors spent $1.3 billion here in 2018, providing employment to more than 17,000 people.
In so many ways, Omaha continues to put its best foot forward in welcoming top-flight sports events. The impressive benefits are a continued strengthening of Omaha’s profile nationally and internationally, with a sizable boost to our local economy.
