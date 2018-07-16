Federal regulators have the important duty to develop rules to implement laws passed by Congress. But it’s imperative that federal agencies avoid imposing heavy-handed regulations that unduly burden the public.
The Obama administration provided a classic negative example with the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed Waters of the U.S. regulations.
Now, the Trump administration itself is risking regulatory overreach by developing a draft proposal to require utilities to purchase power for two years from certain coal and nuclear plants. Nebraska utility officials say that approach would add major complications, given the utilities’ plans, and would lead to price increases.
The administration needs to forgo such special-interest favoritism. It needs to get out of the way of power-generating decisions that are best left to the private sector and, in Nebraska’s case, our public utilities.
