Some challenges the University of Nebraska faces are unavoidable, common to any public university system: Peer institutions compete aggressively for students and faculty talent. State government resources are limited. So is the pool of available students.
NU has met those challenges through sound strategic planning and priority-setting. Each campus has seen notable advancement in terms of academic strengthening and increased supports for student learning.
Overall, Nebraska’s public university system is in an impressively strong position academically and in terms of its national and international profile. Another kind of university problem — a self-inflicted, avoidable one — has afflicted NU badly in the past: internal division and squabbling.
At times in the 1990s, the NU Board of Regents seemed known as much for its Lincoln-vs.-Omaha squabbling as it was for any big-picture decisions it made. The atmosphere of suspicion and turf protection hindered strategic planning and held back coordinated moves forward.
It’s encouraging to see how NU has largely moved beyond those divisions. Recent World-Herald reporting by Rick Ruggles described various cooperative ventures. Examples include the new health center-nursing education building in Lincoln, a joint project of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska Medical Center; the Health Science Education Complex in Kearney, a collaboration between the University of Nebraska at Kearney and UNMC; and advanced research projects linking UNMC with UNL or the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
To maintain progress on this score, NU leaders need to continue showing diplomatic skill in reconciling competing interests and differences in perspective between campuses. And even though members of the NU Board of Regents are elected by district, candidates for the board need to avoid narrow parochialism and instead look to NU’s overall interest.
In this way, the NU campuses can continue moving forward together, avoiding a key stumbling block that once held them back.
How is cooperation displayed when UNO doesn't have its own chancellor or even a its own vice chancellor anymore. These duties are now performed by the C and VC at the med center. UNO is relegated to a permanent separate but unequal status (akin to the annexation of Czechoslovakia by Nazi Germany and the installment of the Protector of Bohemia in Prauge) In spite of the continuous propaganda put out by the WH, any child can see that the right thing to do is officially merge the two schools and have them both under the title of University of Nebraska-Omaha if for no other reason....the fact that they are both in Omaha and now separated by about 100 yards. The fact that they are not is proof positive that there is still a massive fear and loathing on the part of the pinheads in Lincoln and all points west who display the same same silly prejudices and petty jealousies of the largest city in the state (which is only going to get bigger and more influential no matter what futile steps are taking to maintain the charade that UNL is a flag ship institution) that were displayed by their close minded forebears. There is also the continuous glaring omission that UNL was dismissed from the AAU which is the harbinger for all major, influential universities in this state because it had been overtaken by the med center in the amount of research grants granted as well as its complete subjugation of all things academic in order to further its bloated, all encompassing athletic department. Its repeated failure to balance its budget in spite of repeated cut backs in junior professorships and tuition raises is also omitted in this typical WH feel good parrot speak which it can crank out whenever Nebraska Medicine or UNL wants to feel good about themselves and/or needs to pull the wool even more contemptuously over the eyes of the people of this state which they purport to serve while, in fact, ruthlessly exploiting them to serve themselves. It should also be noted that in every part of the country, institutions are putting aside rivalries and increasing cooperation in order to economize and survive. UCLA, Southern Call, Cal State, Loyola of LA are all exploring and utilizing efforts to have a productive symbiosis. The original Research Triangle in North Carolina (the one that UNL had hoped to emulate when they constructed their persistently deficit ridden Triangle Park) consists of arm in arm cooperation between NC-Chapel Hill, NC State and Duke along with Wake Forrest and other schools to achieve unprecedented growth and success for all institutions involved. On the contrary, UNL and UNMC have taken every opportunity to undercut and bully UNO and Creighton University into cowed second class status in this state. As a result, all parities involved have suffered and will continue to do so. This deplorable mess will continue until there is a genuine investigation and/or efforts at reforming the laughable, perpetually senile Board of Regents as well as an outside, independent audit of the entire University of Nebraska system particularly UNMC and UNL. As far as the World Herald goes, its pathetic cooperation in this massive on going fraud and its its plummeting readership show that it does not have long to go before it becomes a small on line footnote to this sordid affair.
