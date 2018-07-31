If the Nebraska Public Power District does wind up placing a 225-mile-long transmission line across the Sand Hills, at a minimum the line should avoid seven sites identified by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
A public hearing that Fish and Wildlife held in North Platte last week explained the threat from the proposed R-Project route to a federal endangered species, the American burying beetle, and to Overland Trail ruts. Remnants of the Oregon/California Trail south of Sutherland and the Mormon Trail north of it are well preserved, testifiers said.
“All this (risk) could be eliminated by moving the route a little bit,” said Jim Hoaglund, a rancher whose property contains significant Oregon Trail ruts.
The meeting provided a general opportunity for a large turnout of Sand Hills residents to voice their strong opposition to the R-Project in general. State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, whose district includes most of the Sand Hills, strongly criticized the project.
Whether that opposition will prevail has yet to be determined, but the meeting at least gave guidance on some appropriate route changes if the R-Project does move forward.
