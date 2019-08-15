The waters have receded, but this year’s catastrophic flooding continues to take its toll on many Midlands communities. The situation is presenting residents of Winslow, a village in Dodge County, with a painful question: Given the continuing vulnerability to flooding, should the community uproot itself and relocate to higher ground?
It’s a decision that only the residents themselves can make. Village leaders and outside agencies can help by providing them with full information. Government agencies also can help by working out the strongest arrangements possible.
It’s rare, but sometimes communities relocate in the face of ongoing flood threats. Niobrara, Neb., for example, has moved twice — first in 1881 and then again in the 1970s. The challenges of building a community anew at a new site are major, of course.
At some point Winslow residents will decide, yea or nay, as a community whether to relocate their village. If there’s a consensus, those supporting the move can take a government buyout and relocate to a new Winslow on a better protected site in Dodge County. State or federal buyout programs pay residents 75% of the pre-flood value of their property, The World-Herald’s Erin Duffy reports. FEMA-funded buyouts require land to be deed-restricted to prohibit anything from being built there in the future.
Individuals would still have the option to stay, but people with heavily damaged properties would likely be required to elevate their home or business at a substantial cost. They also have the option to take a government buyout and move to a different community, such as nearby Hooper or Fremont.
Residents understandably differ in their reactions. “Staying at our current location could put us back in harm’s way,” one resident said, “and we really don’t want to go through this experience again.”
“If you’re offered $60,000 or $70,000 for your house for a buyout, you’d still have to get a mortgage for a modular,” said a resident who found that the cheapest available modular home costs $80,000. “That made our decision pretty much finalized.”
There are no easy answers as Winslow residents make their decisions in this difficult time.
