Politics often involve legitimate differences in priorities and values. But politics don’t have to involve nastiness and pettiness.
Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, helped make the case for a mature approach to political debate Monday when she addressed a conference of conservative high school students.
“Raise your hand if you’ve ever posted anything online to quote-unquote ‘own the libs,’ ” Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, told the students, meeting in Washington, D.C. “I know that it’s fun and that it can feel good, but step back and think about what you’re accomplishing when you do this — are you persuading anyone? Who are you persuading? We’ve all been guilty of it at some point or another, but this kind of speech isn’t leadership; it’s the exact opposite.”
She added: “Real leadership is about persuasion, it’s about movement, it’s bringing people around to your point of view — not by shouting them down, but by showing them how it is in their best interest to see things the way you do.”
Small-mindedness too often infests Americans’ political debate. Haley’s words point to a better approach that would serve us all well, the public and elected leaders alike.
