It’s encouraging the state is on course to have new ballot-counting machines on hand for the 2020 elections, providing enhanced security and efficiency. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office is acquiring new ballot-counting machines for all 93 counties. Each polling place will receive new devices to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots. The machines will have increased security technology and won’t be connected to the Internet. Paper ballots will still be used.
State lawmakers struggled to find the $11.3 million to buy new equipment. The Legislature should heed the recommendation to set up a fund to help cover the costs the next time replacement of election machinery is needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.