Amid the ongoing political warfare in Washington, it’s encouraging to see that congressional approval of a new North American trade agreement appears in the offing. Midlands agricultural producers have faced tremendously challenging market conditions for a distressingly long time. Approval of the new agreement will maintain the favorable trade access to Canada and Mexico.

The agreement has various pluses, with benefits for trade in e-commerce and financial services and stronger protections for intellectual property. At the same time, federal officials need to resist the temptation to micromanage global supply chains, which need to respond to ever-changing market conditions.

In the face of a Sunday deadline, it’s encouraging that the U.S. and China appear to have made progress toward a preliminary trade deal.

