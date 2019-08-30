Two of the same problems facing Nebraska’s state prisons — overcrowding and understaffing — are also weighing on the Douglas County Jail. There are no quick solutions, but a committee of stakeholders is right to explore options to help address the situation. The Legislature, too, should be mindful that policy changes for state prisons have the potential to have an impact on local jails.
The Douglas County Jail, which has a practical ability to hold 1,300 people, is now operating beyond capacity. The population in July reached 1,390 — a record — and last week totaled 1,327. Fifty-five inmates were sleeping on plastic bunks on the floor of a jail gym, with access to one bathroom, The World-Herald’s Christopher Burbach reported.
To ensure minimum staffing levels, personnel have amassed tremendous amounts of overtime — more than 7,000 hours during July. The jail’s authorized strength is 396; at the start of August the facility was 55 officers short. The jail is experiencing this shortfall even after a pay increase and other steps to strengthen hiring and retention.
“Our staff have been facing large amounts of mandatory overtime in order to staff all posts, and there are still times when we are short,” Douglas County Corrections Director Michael Myers wrote in a recent letter to officials. As a result, he said, jail personnel “have to lock down units on a rotating basis, creating increased tension and resistance from the inmates in those units.”
A steep increase in probation violations has been a key factor behind the jail overcrowding, Myers says. The number has gone from about 60 in early 2017 to about 200 now. The increase could be spurred in part by a 2015 state law aimed largely at reducing the number of people in state prisons, Myers told the County Board.
A newly formed committee will examine the options for improvement. Omaha City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse will chair the committee. Members include judges and numerous court and law enforcement officials, plus representatives from the Omaha Mayor’s Office and Douglas County Board.
The aim will be looking for “realistic things that we can do as agencies to alleviate these problems,” Kuhse said. “It’s not about bail reform, or new sentencing ideas. … Obviously something needs to be done, and the people on this committee are the best suited to talk about coming up with solutions.”
Myers suggests several approaches: increased use of “cite-and-release” for people suspected of nonviolent offenses, instead of taking them to jail; putting more people on supervised pretrial release; and increased use of the county’s Offender Work Program in lieu of putting them in jail for unpaid fines.
All parties — jail staff, offenders and Douglas County taxpayers — will be best served if the committee can develop a practical strategy, using those and additional ideas, to relieve the current pressure.
