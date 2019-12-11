Local governments have a duty to defend the interests of their citizenry, and sometimes that requires a court fight. But in many cases, the best course lies outside the courtroom, in pragmatic negotiation to settle differences.
That’s the responsible course the leaders of Gretna and Papillion took this year in negotiating a resolution to their competing claims to the site for a future Interstate 80 interchange near 192nd Street.
The two municipalities approved the agreement in April, and it was a relief to see a solution to what was threatening to be a protracted, ugly stalemate.
The agreement also was good news for Sarpy County. As Nebraska’s fastest-growing county, Sarpy needs to demonstrate that its governmental units can work responsibly and cooperatively to plan strategically and promote growth in predictable fashion.
But now a new complication has arisen. Papillion says Gretna has failed to live up to its commitment, under the April agreement, to de-annex property near the future interchange. The Papillion City Council has authorized staff to prepare possible legal action against Gretna, saying the uncertainty over the property’s legal status threatens Papillion’s interests involving the future interchange.
Gretna responds that as a legal matter, it can’t de-annex the property because Sarpy County is continuing its lawsuit against Gretna. The lawsuit, filed in 2017, challenges that city’s original annexation proposal of the contested site.
Given the situation, Gretna can make a legitimate argument that it’s defending its interests by proceeding cautiously, a legal expert told The World-Herald’s Reece Ristau.
It’s a frustrating set of circumstances, and Papillion, Gretna and Sarpy officials have two main options to address it. Option 1: They can wait on the lawyers to try to untangle all the legal knots. There’s no telling how long that would take, given how muddled the situation has become. Plus, such a course risks the launch of yet another lawsuit, pitting the two cities against each other and fueling further ill will and uncertainty.
Option 2 is much more sensible: The governments can pursue practical negotiation to de-escalate the situation and resolve the dispute. All the parties — Gretna, Papillion, Sarpy County — share a common interest, after all: They rightly want an orderly approach that enables long-term development of the future interchange.
It’s encouraging that a Papillion spokesman said a lawsuit isn’t the only course. “We’ll certainly see if we can come to a resolution that doesn’t involve litigation,” Trent Albers said.
Local officials indeed can best serve the public interest by avoiding court fights and embracing dialogue. A successful resolution would serve the public interest and show that Sarpy County can work out its problems collaboratively and constructively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.