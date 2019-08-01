Nebraska’s number of senior-age residents is on a dramatic increase as the baby boomer generation retires. The state’s population aged 65 and older is projected to increase from 246,000 in 2010 to 324,000 next year to 418,000 by 2030.
Nursing homes in Nebraska had 6,600 residents age 85 and older in 2010.
By 2040, the University of Nebraska at Omaha projects, the number will more than double to almost 14,000. By 2050, the estimated total exceeds 17,000.
Given these trends, Nebraska needs to prepare its health care sector to handle the demand.
A new federal grant to the University of Nebraska Medical Center can help.
UNMC and partner organizations will use the five-year, $3.7 million federal grant to provide education to primary care teams operating under a medical home model. Under that approach, doctors, nurses, mental health professionals, social workers and others work together to address patients’ complex needs.
“As the population continues to grow and age, it is imperative that we help primary care teams fill the knowledge gap,” says Dr. Jane Potter, a professor in UNMC’s geriatrics, gerontology and palliative care division.
A minimum of 10 primary care clinics operated by Nebraska Medicine UNMC’s clinical partner will participate initially, as will OneWorld Community Health Centers and Ponca Indian Health, The World-Herald’s Julie Anderson reports. Other partners are the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging and the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter.
The initiative will address a range of needs, including making it easier for primary care providers to connect patients and caregivers with services through the Alzheimer’s Association. There’s a statewide need for this medical and behavioral health outreach. The UNO analysis says Nebraska’s rural counties will have the greatest rates of increase in the elderly population in coming years.
It’s encouraging that Nebraska is launching this initiative to help elderly residents. A sustained, coordinated effort will be required to meet the need ahead.
