Nebraska has encouraging opportunities to grow its economy over the next decade, a new Federal Reserve report says, but the state also faces challenges in seeing that growth extends to Nebraska’s rural communities. It’s imperative that Nebraskans work to see that economic progress is available to all the state’s residents.
“Entering the next decade, Nebraska’s economy is well-positioned to continue the steady growth that has marked the past two decades,” says the analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. “Statewide, growth in population, employment and household income has trended higher at a modest but steady pace since the end of the 1990s, and appears likely to remain relatively stable into the next decade.”
The Fed findings underscore the need to move forward with the Blueprint Nebraska initiative, which is bringing together Nebraskans from across the state to focus on key statewide needs. Those goals include: Promoting entrepreneurship and innovation to build a more nimble, competitive state economy. Coordinated efforts to boost communities’ ability to retain young people and welcome newcomers of all backgrounds. Strategies to meet the need for affordable housing. A heightened focus on K-12 and higher education as a central vehicle for state progress, with stronger connections to real-world business needs.
The new Fed analysis shows the need for progress on those scores. Here are some of the report’s central findings about Nebraska’s economy:
» Urban-rural economic disparities. Only 16% of Nebraska’s non-metro counties have added population in the last two decades. In addition, Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties now account for more than 55% of jobs in Nebraska, up from 50% in 1999. Recent economic trends in Nebraska, the Fed says, indicate that “additional growth will largely be concentrated in or near metropolitan areas and connected to service-based industries such as health care, finance, insurance and technology firms.”
» Household income. “Personal income in Nebraska has increased steadily at a rate generally similar to that of the nation. ... Within metro areas, income gains among high earners have outpaced those closer to the median, and demand for high-skilled professionals is likely to remain strong.”
» Robust housing market. “Notably, homes at all price levels have doubled in value over the past 20 years.”
» Sectors of particular strength. The manufacturing, banking, insurance, real estate and construction sectors have made stronger gains in Nebraska than in the nation as a whole over the past two decades and so offer increased opportunity. Nebraska stands out for a far higher banking presence, through the number of bank branches, than the national norm. Since 1999, deposits in banks headquartered in Nebraska have gone from $2.7 billion to $12.7 billion.
» Agriculture. Nebraska’s ag sector boosted its total economic output by $5 billion since 1999, a gain of 144%. Over the past two decades the state’s corn production rose by more than 50% and the number of cattle increased by 500,000 head.
» Importance of international trade. Since 1999, Nebraska has increased its exports by 274% — more than any of its neighboring states, the Fed reports. The “primary factor,” the analysis says, is Nebraska’s close economic ties to Mexico, whose purchases of Nebraska goods are now six times the amount from 1999. Nebraska’s food manufacture products are especially important for the state’s overall foreign sales. Exports of chemicals and machinery are smaller but have seen notable growth over the past two decades. Nebraska’s growth over the next decade, the Fed says, “will be heavily influenced by economic conditions both nationally and globally, particularly as it relates to trade developments and growth in export markets.”
In the wake of these findings, Nebraska must work to see that economic opportunity extends to all parts of the state. We must be a welcoming state to people from all backgrounds. We must work to boost affordable housing opportunities, and we must be mindful to pursue our opportunities in global trade.
Major statewide advancement can come within reach if we work together on smart strategies, with Blueprint Nebraska a central tool.
