A key question repeatedly arises at local and state institutions that house Nebraska’s juvenile offenders: What can be done to make sure that these young people’s serious mental health needs are assessed and adequately addressed?
Mental health services can’t magically solve every individual’s condition, it’s true. Problems often stem from a person’s earliest years, which indicates the importance of responsible parenting, adult guidance, economic stability and positive school experiences. And serious offenses deserve appropriate penalties.
But the pervasiveness of mental health problems among juvenile offenders — and among adult offenders in county jails and the state prison system — is striking. The longer conditions go undiagnosed and untreated, the worse the problems can become.
This week came word that mental health practitioners with Charles Drew Health Center will provide increased services at the Douglas County Youth Center. The county also has approved a contract with University of Nebraska Medical Center physicians for Dr. Kenneth Zoucha, who specializes in addiction psychiatry, to work at the youth center for a half-day each week. These are important, positive steps.
Facilities housing adult offenders in Nebraska often struggle with inmates’ mental health problems. The Sarpy County Board, for example, is commendably seeking mental health and substance abuse treatment for its jail inmates. Some 28%, on average, have a diagnosed serious mental illness. It’s encouraging that Sarpy officials remain in discussion with Nebraska Medicine about the possibility of creating a mental health crisis center at the Bellevue Medical Center.
“The de facto mental health centers are now your jails, correctional centers and your emergency rooms in Nebraska, and that’s just not acceptable,” Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly rightly says. “These people that are having psychiatric crises, they need help.”
This problem weighs heavily on Nebraska’s state prison system, where about 20% of inmates have serious mental illness, according to a 2016 estimate. Well over half deal with some kind of behavioral, mental health or substance abuse problem.
All efforts to better address these mental health concerns in Nebraska serve the public interest, as elected leaders and corrections officials readily confirm.
