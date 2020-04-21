Goodfellows 1962 12 23 (copy)

The World-Herald's Goodfellows charity has helped Midlanders for generations. In this file photo from 1962, employees at the South Omaha Post Office urge people to donate to Goodfellows. From left: John Cupich, Ray Meloccaro and Postmaster John Munnelly.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald’s Goodfellows charity is well known for its Christmas season giving campaign, but Goodfellows receives donations year-round. A new round of contributions now can do great good by helping Midlands households thrust into unexpected financial stress by the virus emergency.

Goodfellows partners with local nonprofits known for capable service to those in need. The World-Herald covers all administrative costs, so donations go in their entirety to help individuals and households.

Donations can be made at www.omaha.com/goodfellows/donate or by mail to World-Herald Goodfellows Charities Inc., 1314 Douglas St., Suite 600, Omaha, NE 68102. Those contributions will bring much-needed relief to Midlanders now facing stress and uncertainty.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email