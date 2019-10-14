It’s important in a free society to encourage and champion rigorous debate of ideas. Such exchanges spur participants to hone their arguments and encourage sound thinking. The launch of an effort known as Good Talks for the Good Life has great potential to benefit Nebraska in this way.
The effort’s first debate, set for Thursday at the Nebraska Union Auditorium in Lincoln, will feature exchanges between a supporter and an opponent of legalizing medical marijuana in Nebraska. That topic understandably spurs strong sentiment, pro and con, among Nebraskans, and the issue may well be on the November 2020 state ballot.
The Thursday event aims to facilitate thoughtful, reasoned dialogue on the hot- button issue, setting an example for future debates on other issues.
The two debaters both endorse the pursuit of respectful debate. Supporting legalization of medical marijuana is Matthew Schweich, deputy director of the Marijuana Policy Project. Opposing legalization is Luke Niforatos, chief of staff for the group Smart Approaches to Marijuana.
Before the debate, the two men will share a meal with board members of the Lydia Foundation for Social Engagement, the group sponsoring the event. Alex McKiernan, a farmer in Lancaster County, is the group’s founder and president. Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment have contributed funding for the debate.
Thoughtful debate can have great benefit and set a needed example in this politically polarized era. Ideas need to be tested through strong scrutiny rather than accepted automatically merely because a particular party, political figure or interest group advances them. Sharp, well-informed debate can highlight complexities and expose weak or faulty arguments. Such exchanges can help reduce the chances for unintended consequences.
It’s important to understand that disagreements aren’t always a matter of numbers or data. People can differ markedly in their values. Cogent debate can illuminate those differences, even if the gaps in people’s beliefs aren’t necessarily bridged.
The approach taken by the Good Talks for the Good Life debate series — promoting constructive interactions regardless of Nebraskans’ differences — is in line with that of several other Nebraska efforts. The Nebraska Legislature, for example, encourages an atmosphere in which proposals are debated and judged on their merits rather than by the sponsor’s partisan affiliation or because, as in other states, a party leader dictates that the measure be passed or defeated.
Similarly, the Free Speech Society in Omaha meets monthly and promotes civil dialogue among members. The Tri-Faith Initiative in Omaha promotes interfaith dialogue and respect. Former State Sen. Laura Ebke, a member of the Lydia Foundation board, has long sponsored Political Brew — coffee klatches in which lawmakers of differing philosophical persuasions discuss issues in a public setting. McKiernan is a past participant in the Nebraska LEAD program, which seeks to develop agricultural leaders and works with Nebraskans from differing political viewpoints.
This new debate series is a laudable addition to such efforts to promote civil dialogue and understanding in Nebraska.
