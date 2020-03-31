When a crisis strikes, it’s vital to have capable leaders to guide a state or city forward. Nebraska and Omaha are fortunate that our leaders, drawing on advice from medical and public health experts, have risen to the occasion in responding to the coronavirus emergency.
Through their actions and public statements, leaders such as Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert have kept their eye on the key considerations. They have shown a well-informed understanding of issues and explained matters clearly.
As a result, they have given the public confidence that important decisions are being handled with the needed deliberation and strong input from Nebraskans with expertise in medical issues and public health management.
To those who claim the concern over the virus is a mere hoax, Ricketts and Stothert have made clear that we’re facing a serious public health crisis. As Stothert has observed, “The enemy here is the virus, not each other. We are at our best when crises are not politicized.”
Indeed, to acknowledge the capable performance of these officials doesn’t mean any Nebraskan is obligated to have blanket agreement with them on all issues; there’s always room for legitimate disagreement. But this crisis has underscored the important point that not everything has to be about politics and partisan hostility. Some situations rise to an entirely different level, requiring all of us to work together in good faith beyond bounds of political affiliation.
Ricketts has aptly phrased the state government’s relationship to the federal government in a situation such as this: “locally executed, state managed, federally supported.” In this emergency, state and local officials need to be the key decision-makers on strengthening or relaxing restrictions, since they are best able to understand the facts on the ground and communities’ specific circumstances.
Nebraska is fortunate that the University of Nebraska Medical Center has particular experience in appropriate responses to highly infectious diseases. Adi Pour, the director of the Douglas County Health Department, has been impressive in leading a coordinated local response. Nebraska’s relative success so far is due in great measure, too, to the resolve of our medical community and a wide range of other professions.
We’re only in the early phase of this crisis, unfortunately, with many challenges and decisions ahead. Big uncertainties remain, and the economic fallout is troubling. At the moment, a pre-eminent need is a major expansion in testing, on which many subsequent decisions will depend.
Our leaders can help greatly in coming weeks if they continue the responsible, data-driven approach they’ve taken thus far.
