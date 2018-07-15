The Schuyler Community Schools commendably made proactive decisions in recent years to address the district’s challenges. The district took these actions, in fact, before the state designated Schuyler Central High School this spring as one of three “priority schools” requiring state intervention.
The district made more advanced college-credit classes available and aligned the curriculum with state academic standards, The World-Herald’s Joe Dejka recently reported. The district uses translators, human and electronic, to help meet language needs. It’s improved facilities and gotten rid of portable classrooms. Cargill — whose 2,200-worker beef packing plant is the community’s major employer — has made major donations to help build a new elementary school and a new indoor field house.
Dan Hoesing, the school superintendent, noted that in 2016-17, Schuyler students scored higher on the junior-year ACT exam than Omaha South and Omaha Benson.
Given this background, it’s no surprise Schuyler officials reacted negatively in March after the state designated the high school as a priority school. The designation struck them as an affront to the hard work by the district’s educators and students.
Any state intervention in a local district can be a delicate situation, since the “priority school” designation can be interpreted as indicating a district’s inattention or lack of competence when in reality that’s not the case.
Experience in Omaha indicates that the state intervention process can be a positive one. Omaha Public School’s Druid Hill Elementary took significant steps for improvement even before being designated a priority school, and the relationship with the state during the intervention process was cooperative and productive, said Principal Cherice Williams.
“There was no disruption to what was already going on,” she said. The state has removed Druid Hill from its priority school list.
Dejka’s reporting showed that in Schuyler, the district has been working to meet students’ needs while facing considerable challenges. The Cargill plant draws immigrants from a wide range of countries, including from Latin America and Africa.
“At least 16 different languages and dialects are spoken by students,” Dejka reported. “More than a third of the district’s students are English language learners, the highest in the state and five times the state average.” Two-thirds of the students are from low-income households and qualify for federal school lunch subsidies.
The State Board of Education didn’t choose on its own to adopt a state intervention approach — the federal government compelled it to do so. Federal officials threatened to create big financial complications for Nebraska school systems unless the state established an accountability system to classify schools by performance and provide a means to help those at the bottom of the list. By 2014, all but four states had yielded to the feds’ demand.
Greg Adams, speaker of the Legislature at the time, worked in 2014 with the State Board of Education to draw up legislation to comply. Adams, a former high school teacher, had chaired the Education Committee before becoming speaker. Under his proposal, state intervention teams would work with up to three school districts after identifying “priority schools” needing help.
The Legislature passed the measure on a final vote of 48-0, and then-Gov. Dave Heineman signed it into law. The Department of Education in Washington gave its blessing to Nebraska’s action, and federal aid continued to flow without restriction.
During floor debate on the bill, Adams emphasized that the aim wasn’t to penalize Nebraska school districts. “What we’re saying,” he told colleagues, “is here’s the statutory authority to go in and help, not punish, schools.”
Nebraskans, urban and rural, have a common interest in helping our schools meet the high skills demands of the modern economy — skill requirements that seem certain to keep increasing in coming years. The same technological developments that allow us to access information, check our precise geographical location or stream video in short order are transforming the world of work in far-ranging, ever-evolving ways.
All Nebraska schools and communities, from the biggest to the smallest, need to meet the challenge. It’s an all-important task — one we should strive to meet, together.
