Nebraska is making slow but positive initial progress in working to develop an accurate database of missing Native American women and to strengthen law enforcement cooperation on the issue. A recent listening session in Omaha hosted by law enforcement and Native American officials was a good step forward in this process.
The session, similar to earlier ones in Santee, Winnebago and Santee, provided the opportunity for the public to describe real-world problems and for officials to explain challenges that must be overcome if Nebraska is to bolster safety for women and girls.
Native American women and girls go missing at a higher rate relative to their population as compared with other ethnic groups. Nebraska ranked seventh of 29 states and Omaha was tied for eighth of 71 cities with the highest number of cases of missing and slain indigenous women, a 2018 report by the Urban Indian Health Institute stated.
A Nebraska State Patrol missing persons database lists 12 missing Native American girls or women in Nebraska. Five of the cases are teens from Winnebago, Omaha or Grand Island who have gone missing within the last year. But as the Omaha session indicated, Nebraska lacks a uniform data-collection approach on this score. As a result, different agencies in Nebraska have differing numbers about missing women and girls.
The State Patrol is to complete a report to the Legislature by June 1 to help officials follow up by developing strategies to address the challenges. Strengthened, efficient cooperation between tribal, federal and state law enforcement and other agencies is a key need. So is collaboration in creating a uniform reporting system and in building trust among Native American women to work with authorities.
Domestic violence and human trafficking were cited at the Omaha listening session as the central factors behind missing women and girls. Distrust of the current system leads some women not to report domestic violence because they fear the state will remove their child, said Nicole Tamayo-Benegas, a member of the Sicangu Lakota Tribe and the Youth and Family Program director with the Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition.
Even once the State Patrol completes the report, the work on this issue will be just beginning, the Omaha session made clear. That’s all the more reason for broad participation and long-term commitment by all parties to move this process toward lasting progress.
