Nebraskans have a history of pulling together in solidarity to respond to a crisis. We did that in World War II. And now we’re doing it in inspired fashion in the wake of the coronavirus threat.
Nebraskans’ World War II response earned the state particular praise and emulation, when Nebraska became the first state to conduct a scrap metal drive that was adopted as a national model. Now, Nebraskans are showing similar dedication and ingenuity as they respond to the coronavirus. We recently noted inspiring examples from across Nebraska of how community foundations are helping local residents cope. Now, let’s point to additional examples from the Omaha and Lincoln areas; here are just a few illustrations:
» Laser Bear Industries of Bellevue normally focuses its business on 3D production of replacement parts for retro gaming consoles. But it’s now shifted to making and donating face shields for health care providers. What a fitting example of using cutting-edge 21st-century technology for a vital health need for our state. “Hopefully we can all stand together and help one another through this incredibly tough time,” Gregory Collins wrote on Facebook, in a fitting message for our times. Collins is co-owner of Laser Bear, along with Mike Goble.
» Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha and Patriarch Distillers/Soldier Valley Spirits in La Vista are among the local businesses that have stepped up to produce greatly needed hand sanitizer.
» The Food Processing Center at the University of Nebraska’s Innovation Campus in Lincoln has done quick, impressive work to organize large-scale production of hand sanitizer, in partnership with the ethanol sector.
» The response was tremendous when Omaha Holly Barstow, her husband, Bruce, and neighbor Patricia Longacre launched an effort to sew 10,000 mask covers for medical staff at Nebraska Methodist Health System and perhaps for additional hospitals: More than 800 people volunteered to sew. Hy-Vee supplied bags for the kits. Celtic Quilter provided logistical support, including cutting the fabric. Max I. Walker will clean the covers.
In all these ways, this is Nebraska spirit at its most inspiring.
