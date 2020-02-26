During World War II, the federal government allowed cultivation of industrial hemp, and Nebraska produced more of the crop per acre than anywhere else in the nation. In the present day, it’s now legal again to produce the crop, but Nebraska has some catching up to do in order to become a leading producer.
A new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture describes the wide array of challenges to be met as U.S. hemp production moves from early-stage development to eventual maturity.
To address the difficulties, Nebraska producers will need to draw on as much reliable cultivation data as possible, build business relations and pursue specializations where possible. The University of Nebraska’s agricultural experts can provide valuable support through research and consultation.
The state government will need to be mindful not to set fees for licensing and testing so high that they stymie hemp production. “For major crops such as corn and soybeans,” the USDA says, “a profit difference of as little as a few dollars an acre can cause significant yearly shifts between crops, so even a relatively small fee could discourage hemp production if competing crops have no fee.”
Here is a sampling of the complications, described by the USDA, that Nebraska producers will need to address:
» Lack of data. “Beyond basic data, most agronomic and economic research on hemp is in its infancy,” the report says. Information is lacking both on cultivation specifics and on “the size and location of growers, buyers and competitors in this fast-developing industry.”
» Cultivation inputs. At this early stage, producers are still sorting out seed and herbicide matters. “Access to adequate quantities of viable seed was a challenge for many pilot programs” nationwide, the report says.
» Lack of credit. Many producers have had difficulty obtaining bank credit for hemp efforts. In some states, U.S. and foreign marijuana companies have funded early hemp production.
» Competition. Hemp production abroad is relatively robust. Canada, with a 20-year head start in hemp production over the U.S., “may prove to be a tough competitor moving forward.” Plus, states that have legalized recreational marijuana, such as Colorado and Oregon, have a leg up in hemp processing infrastructure. Hemp and marijuana are botanical cousins, sharing the psychoactive ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol, THC, which by law must be regulated strictly for hemp.
» Inconsistency between state requirements. “Interstate commerce was particularly problematic, given different state hemp laws and testing procedures,” the USDA reports. “For example, inconsistent testing rules for THC content can result in a crop that tests as ‘hemp’ in one state being confiscated as ‘marijuana’ as it travels to another state.”
» Fiber production. Hemp can be used to make a wide range of materials and is eyed as a possibility for Nebraska. In World War II, it was used to make uniforms, canvas and rope, for example. At present, the report says, “the equipment used for processing hemp fiber is unique within the fiber industry and there are few, if any, domestic equipment producers.”
Nebraska was once a leader in hemp production, and it has the potential to be once again. But only if it takes careful, coordinated action to meet these many challenges.
