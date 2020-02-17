College brings new experiences and opportunities for young people. But for many, it also can bring anxiety or depression, sometimes in severe form. It’s encouraging to see public and private universities across Nebraska step up with well-designed and often creative programs to provide students with the support they need.
A student-led initiative at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln called the Green Bandana Project provides a commendable example. At Husker basketball games and other campus events, students hand out green bandanas and resource cards with information about UNL counseling programs.
The aim is an important one: to destigmatize mental health challenges and explain the benefits of campus counseling programs.
“It is exciting to see the whole community rally around a cause that’s clearly important to the students,” said Jared Long, internal vice president of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, one of the sponsoring organizations.
Such supports can have major benefits for students, helping them achieve emotional stability and get back on track academically. In some cases, programs help students address eating disorders. In other cases, counseling can help a young person avoid self-harm.
Campuses across Nebraska are now providing a range of mental health supports. Here is a sampling:
» Creighton University’s counseling services cover a wide gamut of needs, including anxiety, depression, poor study skills and sleep difficulties.
» The University of Nebraska at Omaha similarly has a variety of mental health supports, and UNO’s Counseling and Psychological Services was recently saluted nationally for its work with military-affiliated students.
» Departments at Hastings College work together to help students understand the availability of counseling services. One counselor focuses on first-year students and their needs.
» Nebraska Wesleyan informs students about its mental health supports through a workshop series called Wellness for P-Wolves.
» At Doane University, the student-led Active Minds initiative increases campus awareness of mental health programs and the value for students.
An observation from Sierra Hassel, vice president of UNL’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee advisory committee, is encouraging: “In the last few years, there’s been a really good push toward accepting that mental health is thing and that everyone struggles with mental health, but now we’re getting onto that next step of asking for help and figuring out what you need.”
That is the progress our college campuses, and indeed our society as a whole, should strive for. Nebraska institutions of higher learning deserve applause for their increased focus on this important student need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.