The self-driving shuttle that recently made a trial run in Lincoln can fit 15 passengers, 11 sitting and four standing. It runs on electricity and travels about 12 mph.

 EMILY NITCHER/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Nebraska Legislature passed a bill this spring, offered by State Sen. Anna Wishard of Lincoln, giving the general go-ahead for autonomous vehicle manufacturers to test their products in the state. The Lincoln city government pressed hard for the law, and the intriguing first inkling of the possibilities is the self-driving shuttle now being tested in the capital city. After a trial run, Lincoln intends to pursue additional shuttles. Nebraska needs appropriate regulation for any self-driving vehicle tests, but it appears the future may be cruising toward the Cornhusker State.

