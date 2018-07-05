The Nebraska Legislature passed a bill this spring, offered by State Sen. Anna Wishard of Lincoln, giving the general go-ahead for autonomous vehicle manufacturers to test their products in the state. The Lincoln city government pressed hard for the law, and the intriguing first inkling of the possibilities is the self-driving shuttle now being tested in the capital city. After a trial run, Lincoln intends to pursue additional shuttles. Nebraska needs appropriate regulation for any self-driving vehicle tests, but it appears the future may be cruising toward the Cornhusker State.
LATEST
Editorial: Nebraska takes first steps in welcoming autonomous vehicles
Omaha World-Herald
ePaper online
Print edition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.