The Nebraska State Fair is one of our state’s most accomplished institutions. Long located in Lincoln, since moving to Grand Island in 2010 the fair has displayed impressive ambition and dynamism. But of late, the fair has stumbled into major problems. Its leaders and partners need to be work together to restore stability.
They will need to demonstrate several things: That they have tightened security procedures in light of a State Patrol investigation into the fair’s finances. That they have an efficient leadership structure in wake of the changeover in the executive director position. And that the fair is properly positioned to weather future challenges.
The fair’s finances have suffered a troubling reversal. From 2007 to 2017, the fair had positive balances between $108,000 and $933,000, The World-Herald’s Henry J. Cordes reports. At the end of 2018, the fair was $24,000 in the red.
Last year, after a reported $1.4 million loss from the 2019 fair, the fair board had to take major steps to deal with financial woes. The board took out a $1.1 million line of credit to meet current obligations, laid off 10 of 17 full-time employees, enacted a wage freeze and approved a $700,000 reduction in entertainment costs.
Torrential rains for the past two fair seasons created major problems, as shown by images of the kayaker last fall who paddled down the flooded main concessions area. But the flood woes are only part of the reason for the financial challenges. The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting an investigation into possible irregularities involving State Fair finances, including a situation involving a computer that had information wiped from it.
Last week, Lori Cox stepped down as the fair’s executive director, citing health reasons. She will remain a senior consultant through Jan. 18, 2021, however, receiving her same salary till then. The board named Jaime Parr, the fair’s facility director, as interim executive director.
In addition to any future rain problems, the fair leadership and partners have to be prepared in case the coronavirus will still prevent or complicate major public gatherings this fall.
These are significant complications, but fair leaders need to be resolute. The State Fair has enormous value for Nebraska. It helps nurture the next generation of agricultural producers. Its annual competitions are a showcase of the hard work by young people from across the state. And it provides a statewide point of pride.
All Nebraskans have a common interest in seeing this longtime state institution succeed.
