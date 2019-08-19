The Nebraska State Fair begins Friday and over 11 days will feature fun, familiar treats including food on a stick, concerts, rides, a rodeo and much more. Fair organizers and their partner organizations deserve particular praise for their collaborative work to inform the public about modern farming and ranching and to nurture the next generation of Nebraskans for success in agriculture and other fields.
State fairs began in the 1800s in large part as educational forums to share agricultural knowledge with producers. In the present day, an educational component — for producers but also for the general public overall — remains an important part of the Nebraska State Fair, which this year marks its 150th anniversary, as well as its 10th year of success in Grand Island. More than 314,000 people attended the fair last year.
The fair each year hosts an ambitious educational event known as Nebraska’s Largest Classroom for children and their teachers in kindergarten through sixth grade. Last year almost 4,000 students, teachers and sponsors from more than 100 schools participated. Children learned about numerous agriculture-related topics, including how food goes “from farm to fork.” Interactive STEM-focused activities were another highlight.
Many of the fair’s educational programs are presented in the 25,000-square-foot Raising Nebraska facility. Exhibits, videos and live presentations provide fun, informative looks at a range of farm, ranch and natural resources topics.
Well-designed exhibits explain Nebraska water issues — the interactive “Control the Flow” Pivot display, for example, enables the controller to program a center pivot according to crop, terrain, soil type and soil moisture. Visitors learn about corn and soybean production; the importance of soil science; renewable fuels; pollinator issues; and the start of a hops industry in Nebraska. Exhibits and presentations inform young people about the range of professions in modern agriculture; STEM opportunities; and small business entrepreneurship.
A joint effort created Raising Nebraska several years ago through a partnership that brought together the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the Nebraska State Fair. NU, like the fair, is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.
UNL faculty and UNL Extension personnel make numerous Raising Nebraska presentations, explaining the agricultural economy and offering programs for young people. One STEM-focused makerspace program this year is called Make! Create! Innovate! Another NU contribution is an educational UNL-developed video game, Agpocalypse 2050, in which players develop strategies to boost agricultural production and promote resource sustainability as the world heads toward a population of 9 billion by 2050.
“This game allows us to comprehensively look at the food, energy and water nexus using real-world situations,” says Jeyam Subbiah, a UNL food science professor who led the team that developed the game.
One of the fair’s most active partner organizations is 4-H, which makes important educational and youth development contributions. The wide range of animal exhibits by 4-H students have long been a highlight, of course. The organization also sponsors competitions focusing on talents including culinary skills; dog training; weed and grass identification; public speaking; and digital video creations.
Nebraska’s future rests in large part on how successfully the state nurtures its young people to understand their opportunities and develop their talents. The Nebraska State Fair’s many partners and volunteers deserve congratulations for their important work in furthering that goal.
