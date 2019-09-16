Flooding in and around Ainsworth, 9/13 (copy)

Bone Creek, a mile north of Ainsworth, washed across a county road Thursday and washed out a section of Meadville Avenue north of town.

 AINSWORTH STAR-JOURNAL

Yet another deluge struck Nebraska last week, with 4 to 8 inches of water washing out roads and bridges in parts of the state’s north-central region. It’s an occasion to note again the dedicated work this year by the state, the counties and their contractors to restore the millions of dollars’ worth of transportation infrastructure damaged by these ferocious rains and floods.

