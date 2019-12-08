Nebraska tax policy needs to be grounded in sensible principles. Here are some examples: The state should beware of placing unreasonable tax burdens on low-income individuals. It should avoid imposing opportunistic taxes on local government. And it shouldn’t inhibit economic development.
Unfortunately, Nebraska state government’s current tax approach toward residential and commercial water use violates all of those guideposts, in contrast to how many states handle the issue. First, Nebraska imposes a sales tax on pipes and other materials for almost all local government water infrastructure projects. Second, the state follows up by requiring a state sales tax on residents’ overall water bills.
So, residential and commercial water use in Nebraska is taxed on the “front end” (installation of pipe and other infrastructure, including for sewers) as well as on the “back end” (the monthly water bill). Such overeager taxation creates a harmful pyramiding effect, as the state imposes one tax increase and then piles on a second one.
The result: Needlessly heightened costs for infrastructure projects, which puts upward pressure on utility rates. The higher rates fall heaviest on low-income households. Plus, Nebraska industrial users with heavy water use find it harder to expand — a point emphasized this year by James Timmerman, chief financial officer of Nebraska Beef, a packing plant in South Omaha, in testimony before a state legislative committee.
“Nebraska’s tax policy, along with the need for enhanced and infrastructure financing, is making Nebraska uncompetitive in terms of industrial expansion and relocations,” Timmerman said in representing his company as well as the Nebraska Coalition of Agriculture Manufacturers.
Rodney Storm, the Blair city administrator, voiced the same concern. Blair stands out for creation of its set of impressive bioscience facilities such as Cargill, Novozymes and Veramaris. But the upward pressure on the city’s utility rates, due in part to state tax policies, presents a challenge, Storm told the lawmakers: “You don’t expand infrastructure in increments of thousands, a thousand gallons — you do it in millions of gallons per day. And trying to plan ahead for that growth puts pressure on not only the City of Blair, but it also hinders our ability to be a partner with the state in attracting that new industry and business and jobs to the state that we need.”
There’s an additional concern. The state is seeing a utility tax revenue windfall as municipalities pursue needed utility infrastructure replacement and expansion. Omaha’s federally mandated sewer separation has already boosted the state’s revenues, and the windfall will grow as Sarpy County carries out its regional utility initiative. The state’s sewer-related sales taxes on the Omaha project alone, estimated at $9.4 million this year, are projected to climb to about $14.1 million by 2027. “None of these additional revenues are currently being used to offset the underlying costs of water services,” says State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, “but instead they are being placed in the state’s general fund.”
Lindstrom has introduced a proposal, Legislative Bill 242, by which the state would turn back part of water-tax revenues. It would be far better if the state refrained entirely from imposing its double taxation on local water use. But given state officials’ longstanding insistence on maintaining the tax grab, the next-best option is to reallocate a portion of the revenues back to local governments across the state. LB 242 sets out a multi-year schedule by which the portion to local governments would be gradually increased. Omaha, for example, would receive $2 million to $3 million annually.
Entities that have officially expressed support for the bill include the city governments of Omaha, Lincoln, Beatrice, Hastings, Plattsmouth, Grand Island, South Sioux City, Waverly and Blair, plus the Nebraska League of Municipalities.
Lindstrom rightly says he’s open to negotiation on the exact division of revenues.
Nebraska’s insistence on double taxation harms low-income households and local government and undermines economic development. Next session, the Legislature should take the responsible step and enact LB 242.
