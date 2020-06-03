The coronavirus era has been an extraordinary learning experience for Nebraska schools. For the fall, it will need to be an innovative experience.
Everyone — students, teachers, administrators, parents — wants to bring back as much of the traditional instructional experience as possible for the fall. That’s understandable and sensible. In-class instruction has enormous value. The personal interaction makes school special for students and teachers alike. And shifting more of the virus-era instructional duties away from parents and back onto schools will be relief to many stressed households.
But after what we all have been through since March, everyone also recognizes the huge complications the virus has created in trying to return schools to anything like “normal.” If education in Nebraska is to take serious steps toward traditional instruction, it’s clear that schools must continue to demonstrate the creativity and collaboration they’ve shown this spring.
Nebraska educators and the state Department of Education have made clear they’re aware of all this. They acknowledge the challenges and that, above all, the central priority must be the health of the children and educators. Indeed, schools have a particular obligation to focus on health precautions, given that children can be easily be asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus if they’re not properly insulated from exposure.
The virus-related guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued for schools show the complexity of challenges facing Nebraska educators. World-Herald reporting described the directives. Among them: Teachers must wear cloth face coverings when feasible, the CDC says. Schools should avoid sharing electronic devices, books and gym equipment. Schools must close cafeterias and have students eat in the classroom, with their own meals or plated food in disposable wares.
Educators have long experience in translating regulations so they can be implemented in ways that work in the real world. New, envelope-stretching approaches will be needed to deal with the virus situation. Among the many options: Staggered scheduling (classes wouldn’t meet everyday). Expanded scheduling, to include Saturdays. A hybrid approach, with in-class instruction some days and online instruction on others.
School districts intend to use summer school to test new ideas, and the Nebraska Department of Education is facilitating constructive discussions among school districts.
The Westside Community Schools is setting a good example for other districts with its plans to hold community information sessions to explain details and receive public feedback. Westside’s sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m. at Westside High School on June 25, July 16 and July 30 and will be streamed online.
In the face of the virus threat, the way forward for Nebraska schools lies with innovation, flexibility and public involvement.
