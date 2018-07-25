More than 51,000 students in Nebraska currently are eligible for special education services. Such support helps them with various needs: autism, behavior disorders, dyslexia, intellectual disabilities, speech-language delays, hearing impairments. Our country has made laudable progress in recent decades by recognizing society’s obligation to support these young people. It’s crucial that all Nebraska school districts — including Walthill, which was the subject of a recent state Department of Education investigation — stay on top of this issue and work to make sure the services, required by federal law, are provided so all students are properly served.
