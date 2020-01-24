Problem-solving courts are making progress in Nebraska by diverting a significant number of nonviolent offenders to prison alternatives such as treatment, training and probation. The cost benefits alone are striking.
Incarcerating a prisoner in Nebraska can cost up to $38,000 a year. The average annual cost for supervising a participant in a problem-solving court is $2,865. Last year, problem-solving courts around the state — drug and DUI courts, veterans treatment courts, reentry courts and young adult courts — handled about 1,000 offenders, achieving millions in savings to the state.
The courts help reduce the recidivism rate and enable positive opportunities for offenders. The graduation ceremonies for participants who successfully complete all their court obligations are invariably an uplifting experience.
Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican described the status of the courts this week in his annual State of the Judiciary Address to the Legislature. The state’s 32 problem-solving courts are found in all 12 of Nebraska’s judicial districts, with 46 judges participating.
From 2015 to 2019, Heavican said, the number of participants increased by 31%. With new appropriations from the state, the Judicial Branch last year added six new problem-solving courts and expanded the capacity of three of the existing ones.
At the same time, state senators need to understand that the problem-solving courts add significantly to the workload of district court judges. The Legislature should be mindful of that fact when setting judicial funding levels and when deciding when to add one or more district court judgeships to relieve court workloads.
Here are examples of other court developments noted by Heavican:
» With few exceptions where travel was impossible, Nebraska courts were able to maintain full services last year in the face of the catastrophic weather. “I am proud to say that our courts, court staff, probation, public guardians, mediators and interpreters remained ‘Nebraska Strong’ throughout 2019,” Heavican said.
» The court system held grant-funded engagement sessions with native tribes to improve communication and awareness.
» The Supreme Court’s Language Access Program provided interpreters in 65 of Nebraska’s 93 counties, offering assistance in 49 different languages. The court system is collaborating with Northeast Community College in Norfolk to provide a no-cost adult education course for aspiring court interpreters.
» The courts have 25 teams across the state to improve the juvenile court system. A pilot program in Dawson, Lancaster and Madison Counties is striving to increase the number of foster children reunited with their parents.
As Heavican explained, Nebraska’s court system addresses a wide range of needs. It’s important to understand its successes as well as its challenges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.